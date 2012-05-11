rumour: David Cameron Has A Weird New Nickname

The latest email from the UK’s premier gossip source Popbitch has an interesting revelation.



Apparently the staff are hearing repeated rumours that UK Prime Minister David Cameron is being referred to as “Iggle Piggle” by his colleagues.

We’re unable to confirm, but if you’re wondering where the nickname might come from, Iggle Piggle is a character on a British children’s television show (think the successor to the Teletubbies).

London Mayor Boris Johnson was quizzed by Mumsnet users last month about Cameron’s apparent resemblance to the character (he politely ducked the question).

What do you think?

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.