rumour: Dangdang to Launch Proprietary Apparel?

Dangdang, the leading Chinese online bookstore turned general etailer is said to launch its proprietary apparel brand in next month, according to Mahui, General Manger of Beijing-based underclothes manufacturer TopNew Group.



Ma said that Dangdang has contracted with the company to design and produce Dangdang-branded clothes, like Dangdang Kids for children.

Li Guoqing, co-founder and CEO of Dangdang once revealed that Dangdang-branded clothes will take the same approach that Uni Qlo and Gap took to provide customers with basic style garments and the price tag would be a bit higher in comparison to VANCL.

Besides apparel, Dangdang is also considering launching its own proprietary home textile and household supplies. Dangdang has already been competition with Amazon China,360buy.com, Suning.com and Shanda on different fronts, the move will add VANCL as the latest addition to its competitor list.

According to Dangdang’s latest financial results, the company incurred a loss of more than RMB 129 million in the fourth quarter of last year and a loss of more than RMB 200 million in the H2 of last year due to investments on logistics service, mobile shopping and e-book business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.