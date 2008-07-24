rumour: Daily Candy To Comcast For $75 Million?*

Daily Candy, the pioneering newsletter startup owned by Bob Pittman’s Pilot Group Ventures, is perenially supposed to be on the block, but has yet to change hands. The newest rumour: Comcast, the cable giant with a huge appetite for digital M&A, is going to pick it up for $75 million. Update: People familiar with the company suggest that it’s still available, but that Pilot won’t let it go for $75 million. Pilot originally attached a $100 million + price tag to the property in 2006, and we’re told they’ve had offers above that range this year.



Both Comcast and DailyCandy aren’t offering comment on the report, but we’ll keep poking around. In the meantime, we want to note the oddest part of the story: While Gawker’s Nick Denton started floating the latest sale rumours earlier this month, info about the supposed price and buyer came from blogger Adam Isserlis. We’re surprised to see that Adam has time to blog: He’s got a busy day job heading up digital media at PR giant Rubenstein Communications.

Disclosure: Pilot Group is an investor in SAI parent company Silicon Alley Media.

