BREAKING: Conan O'Brien Signs TV Show Deal With TBS

Various media outlets including CNN and The Fly On The Wall are reporting that comedian Conan O’Brien is joining TBS to host a a late-night comedy show. The show is expected to debut in November, according to CNN.

UPDATE: Conan’s show will air four nights a week at 11 p.m. In a press statement Conan said: “In three months I’ve gone from network television to Twitter to performing live in theatres, and now I’m headed to basic cable. My plan is working perfectly.”Conan also tweeted the news: “The good news: I will be doing a show on TBS starting in November! The bad news: I’ll be playing Rudy on the all new Cosby Show.”



So what happens to un-funny man George Lopez’s current late-night program? The Time-Warner (TWX)-owned TBS says his show will be pushed back to midnight.

The news is a shocker, since many reports (including ours!) pointed toward a Conan deal with Fox. But Fox affiliates were luke warm to the idea of Conan kicking out their profitable syndicated shows, so the host’s negotiation team quietly talked to other networks.

Even Bill Carter at the New York Times calls the news “a stunner because Mr. O’Brien was known to be in talks with the Fox network, and most predictions had him moving there in September or January.”

Hey, Fox! Enjoy those Family Guy reruns.

