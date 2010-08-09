A Great rumour For Commodities: Chinese Steel Producers Are Planning To Hike Prices

Chinese steel producers are rumoured to be preparing price rises, according to the China Securities Journal.



China Daily:

The newspaper cited traders and analysts as saying that a pickup in market steel prices that began in mid-July had prompted traders and end users to step up their orders.

Major companies, such as leading mill Baosteel, were likely to start a new round of price increases due to the secondary market price rebound and rising raw material costs, it cited the traders and analysts as saying.

Yet there’s far more than rumours and analyst speculation behind the bullish outlook. As we’ve shown here at The Money Game previously, Steel derivatives have been rebounding, the forward curve for steel is upward-sloping, and the Chinese government has been moving to shut down smaller, inefficient steel producers. As long as China can maintain decent demand growth, this implies higher steel prices on the horizon, and if producers can stay ahead of iron ore price rises (the key input for steel production), then we could see a nice margin explosion as well.

China steel prices are already gaining momentum... 'The Chinese domestic steel market was set ablaze on last week opening with a cracker of performance gaining almost 2%. At the helm of the inferno was rebar prices jumping by a whopping 2.7% followed by HRC clocking a healthy 1%. The most remarkable thing about this explosion has been its uniformity across the country. Understandably the Chinese futures has been sowing seeds of growth with a gain of 200 point in the last fortnight but the present has been idiomatically 2 steps forward and 1 step back.' Source: Steel Guru Chinese steel forwards continue to rebound 1-week price performance, Source: Iron & Steel Derivatives Association, 2 August 2010 The forward curve for Chinese steel implies rising steel prices through November Source: Iron & Steel Derivatives Association, 2 August 2010 The largest Chinese steel producer -- Hebei Iron & Steel on the Shenzen Exchange (000709 CH) The second-largest Chinese producer -- Baoshan Steel on the Shanghai Exchange (600019 CH) A smaller, alternate Chinese producer -- Beijing Shougang on the Shenzhen exchange (000958 CH) Another alternate producer -- Wuhan Iron & Steel on the Shanghai exchange (600005 CH) Korea's Posco is one of the largest producers in the world and exports to China, it has an NYSE-listed ADR 'PKX' Japan's Nippon Steel exports steel (5401 JP) Japan's JFE Holdings also exports (5411 JP) Further afield, good news for Chinese steel is indirectly good news for U.S. producers such as U.S. Steel... ...and Nucor Steel-related commodities such as iron ore and coking coal could benefit as well. Also, good news for steel could be good news for indirectly-related commodities such as copper and aluminium.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.