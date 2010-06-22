rumour: Chinese State-Owned Banks Are 'Aggressively' Buying U.S. Dollars

Maybe this is why the yuan has peculiarly weakened against the U.S. dollar — Traders are reporting that Chinese state-owned banks are ‘aggressively’ buying U.S. dollars.



Reuters:

Several traders said Chinese state-owned banks were buying dollars at various levels, suggesting they were not trying to defend the yuan at a certain level.

Regardless, buying is a form of price support, even if at different levels, and could explain the odd movement of the yuan.

