rumour: China And US Working On Deal To Make QE Smaller, Yuan Appreciation Bigger

China and the U.S. are working on a deal that would see a smaller second round of quantitative easing in the U.S. in exchange for a more aggressive revaluation of the yuan, according to a rumour tweeted by Neil Hume of FT Alphaville.



Obviously, this may just be that, a rumour. But gold has moved lower in the past few minutes, and that may have something to do with the rumoured deal-making.

