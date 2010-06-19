rumour: BP Has To Quietly Ask 7 Overseas Banks For $1 Billion Each Because No U.S. Bank Will Help

Courtney Comstock
joker debt burning fire

Since apparently no U.S. bank will loan money to BP to clean up the oil spill, and they can’t finance $20 billion themselves, BP is going to 7 European banks to quietly ask them to help clean up their mess.

According to Reuters, Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland are each working on loans of $1 billion for BP.

No U.S. banks have been asked to help.

When asked for comment, a BP spokesperson told Reuters:

“We do not comment on rumour and speculation.”

Now watch this timelapse video of the oil spill growing like a cancer >

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.