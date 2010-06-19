rumour: BP Has To Quietly Ask 7 Overseas Banks For $1 Billion Each Because No U.S. Bank Will Help

Since apparently no U.S. bank will loan money to BP to clean up the oil spill, and they can’t finance $20 billion themselves, BP is going to 7 European banks to quietly ask them to help clean up their mess.



According to Reuters, Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland are each working on loans of $1 billion for BP.

No U.S. banks have been asked to help.

When asked for comment, a BP spokesperson told Reuters:

“We do not comment on rumour and speculation.”

Now watch this timelapse video of the oil spill growing like a cancer >

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.