rumour: Bloomberg LP Hiring Freeze in 2008

A Bloomberg LP insider reports persistent rumours within the company about a coming hiring freeze in 2008. The cause? The credit crunch, which is wiping out thousands of Wall Street employees who work in departments that subscribe to The Bloomberg (the company’s core business and cash cow data terminal). As those employees go, the story goes, so do their Bloombergs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.