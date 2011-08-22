rumour: Apple Working On Redesigned Macs For Release This Year

A new rumour is spreading across the Apple blogosphere claiming Apple is preparing to redesign its Mac lineup and release it this year.



The rumour comes from Japanese Apple site Macotakara, via 9 to 5 Mac/Apple Insider.

The translation of the Japanese post says the new computers will be, “absolutely different from current products.”

Macotakara’s record on rumours is spotty, but 9 to 5 Mac says it predicted the March release for the iPad 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.