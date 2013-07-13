Rumour: Apple Won't Release A Retina iPad Mini Until Next Year

There’s a new rumour from Taiwan’s Economic Daily, via MacRumors, that Apple has pushed back release of the iPad Mini with a sharper, Retina display until the start of 2014.



Reports about the iPad Mini with a Retina display have been all over the place. Some outlets said it was coming at the end of this year, some said it wasn’t coming until next year.

Economic Daily is saying Apple is having trouble getting enough Retina panels to release the upgraded iPad Mini this year.

We don’t what to make of this report.

It wouldn’t shock us if there was no Retina iPad Mini this year, but we think it would be a mistake. Apple’s rivals in the tablet space — Samsung, Google, and Amazon — are all producing small, low-cost, high resolution tablets. Those tablets will only get better later this year.

If Apple goes into the holiday season with the same iPad Mini as it had last year, its sales are probably going to take a hit.

It’s still early though, so we wouldn’t make any plans one way or another just yet.

