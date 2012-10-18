rumour: Apple Will Start Selling The iPad Mini November 2

9 To 5 Mac, which is typically very accurate with Apple news, just tweeted out that its hearing whispers of the iPad Mini going on sale November 2, a Friday:



We’ve heard whispers of Nov. 2 iPad Mini release date but nothing confirmed. Date makes sense (Friday) and we know stock is ramping — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) October 17, 2012

Apple is expected to announce the iPad Mini next week at its special media event. Releasing the iPad Mini two weeks later would make plenty of sense.

