rumour: Apple Will Start Selling The iPad Mini November 2

Jay Yarow

9 To 5 Mac, which is typically very accurate with Apple news, just tweeted out that its hearing whispers of the iPad Mini going on sale November 2, a Friday:

Apple is expected to announce the iPad Mini next week at its special media event. Releasing the iPad Mini two weeks later would make plenty of sense.

