rumour: Apple Will Announce The iPhone 5 And iPad Mini On September 12

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Apple fans may only have to wait another six weeks to get a peek at the company’s next big products.iMore has heard from its sources that Apple will announce the next iPhone and the new iPad Mini at an event on September 12.



We’re generally sceptical about such exact dates when it comes to Apple products, but iMore has a good track record when it comes to Apple rumours.

Earlier this year, iMore correctly reported that Apple would announce the third-generation iPad on March 7, almost a month before the event.

iMore reports that the iPhone will be released nine days after the event (on September 21). The publication has not heard a release date for the iPad Mini.

The general consensus has been that Apple would announce the next iPhone in September or October. One analyst who also has a good track record suggested that the iPhone and iPad Mini would be released back-to-back in September.

