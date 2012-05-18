rumour: Apple Has Approved Two Companies Cranking Out Screens For iPad Mini

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

Apple has picked out two LCD panel suppliers to make screens for the upcoming iPad mini, at least according to a new rumour floated by Liberty Times, a Taiwanese publication (via CNET).The paper claims that LG and AU Optronics have been certified to produce the panels for the much rumoured device. The report also says that two other companies – TPK Holding and Chimei Innolux – have signed on to produce six million backlight modules for the iPad Mini screen.



Liberty Times goes on to claim that Apple may launch the iPad mini as soon as the third quarter of this year – similar to other recent rumours – with the goal of shipping six million of these devices by year’s end.

