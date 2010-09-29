rumour WRONG: Apple COO Tim Cook Not Leaving For HP

Tim Cook, Apple COO

Photo: Associated Press

Update: The rumour machine has it wrong. Tim Cook says he’s staying at Apple.Original: COO Tim Cook could be leaving Apple for the vacated CEO slot at HP, according to scuttlebutt that’s going around.



The rumour seems to have emanated from Fly On The Wall, a site that serves up gossip to the investing community.

Therefore, we aren’t buying this one just yet.

HP is looking for a new CEO, but we expect it be an internal candidate. It’s such a huge company that bringing in an outsider would be daunting.

Plus, Cook is in line to become CEO of Apple if Steve Jobs ever decided to retire. Not impossible, either. Let’s not forget Jobs had a liver transplant, and has delivered an incredible run of products.

This isn’t the first time a rumour swirled around Cook and a high profile CEO gig. In December 2009, GM was said to be looking at Cook for its open CEO role. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

The CEO job at HP makes more sense, though. Still, we think this is improbable.

(Via Zero Hedge)

See Also: Meet Tim Cook, Apple’s Interim Boss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.