rumour: Andrew Mason Has Until The End Of The First Quarter To Save His Job

Andrew Mason has until the end of the first quarter of 2013 to fix Groupon, or he will be out, according to an industry insider who has heard some scuttlebutt.After Kara Swisher reported the board was discussing removing Mason, we reached out to sources in the industry.



Our source has heard Mason is on a short leash. However, our source characterised this as a rumour.

Still, the board seems to be thinking very seriously about making a major management change.

What can change in a quarter? Well, the business can do well in the fourth quarter. Mason can step up and do a better job of communicating how Groupon will turn itself around.

We’re going to hear from Andrew Mason tomorrow at our IGNITION conference. So, we’ll hear what he has to say about all of this.

