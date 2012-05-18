rumour: Amazon Will Launch A 10-Inch Kindle Fire, But Not An 8-Inch Model

Steve Kovach
kindle fire hulu plus app

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

DigiTimes rumour alert!The site is reporting that Amazon will go ahead with plans to release a 10.1-inch Kindle Fire tablet in Q3 this year, but axe plans for an 8.9-inch model.

There have been rumours of a larger Kindle Fire since before the current 7-inch model launched last year. 

