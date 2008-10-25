Radar Mag Folding Again, AMI Buys Website*

Update: Mag done, Website alive



Gawker: As rumoured, AMI has bought the website RadarOnline.com, just as the print version of Radar folds. That, incongruously, puts the site under the same corporate umbrella as the celebrity mags Star and the National Enquirer, which may now become off-limits for mockery. The site will be “relaunched” in 2009. Judging from the tone of the press release alone, the site could become far more credulous in its celebrity coverage, and consequently less funny. The effect on the RadarOnline staff is not clear yet; we’ll fill in details as they come. Full press release from AMI below:

American Media Inc. and Integrity Multimedia Company form joint venture to launch a new and enhanced RadarOnline web site.

Go to Gawker for the full letter.

Earlier: OK this makes us sad. Plus, the high school-esque rivalry between editor Maer Roshan and Gawker chief Nick Denton was entertaining while it lasted.

Gawker: BREAKING: We hear that Radar is laying off “EVERYONE.” Repeat: “EVERYONE.” Including some beloved former Gawker editors. AND: According to the New York Observer, everyone has to be out by end of day today. Although they say that there’s a rumour “there might a business arrangement to keep the web site afloat and that it will be sold to AMI.” It appears that Radar chief Maer Roshan has, indeed, killed trees until all the money is gone. More info TK.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.