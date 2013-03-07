The 49ers Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For Darrelle Revis To Fix Their One Glaring Weakness

The Jets are going to trade All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports, and the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are interested.



Revis is going to a be a free agent after this season, and the rebuilding Jets don’t want to pay him the monster $12-16 million per year deal that he’ll want.

A source told Mehta:

“He’s gone. This is happening. They’re moving him. They can’t keep him. They’re rebuilding. They’re starting fresh.”

The Daily News says the 49ers and the Falcons are interested. Since the Falcons salary cap situation makes a trade with Atlanta difficult, the 49ers look like the more plausible option.

With three draft picks in the top 70 and 12 picks overall, they can offer the best deal of any team.

In addition, a shaky secondary was by far San Francisco’s biggest weakness last year. They gave up ~300 passing yards per game in the playoffs, ranking 11th out of 12 teams. They also gave up eight touchdown passes and 17 passes of 20 yards or more.

Revis would change that, and probably make the 49ers the clear favourite to win next year’s Super Bowl.

But will they sacrifice the future to try and win now?

The turnover in today’s NFL is high. The current 49ers core will probably only be playing at this high level for another three years. But an excellent 2013 draft with all 12 picks could sustain the 49ers’ status as Super Bowl contenders for an extra five years.

Revis is a great player. But he’s coming off a knee injury, he’s on the back-end of his prime, and San Francisco will have to pay him huge money after next season to justify trading for him now.

It’s a risky move, even though it’d make them instantly better right away.

