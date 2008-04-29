rumour: 3 Million 3G iPhones Will Ship In June (AAPL)

We know that Apple is (almost certainly) going to ship the new 3G iPhone in June. We think it (might, possibly) have video and GPS — and perhaps a keyboard. And we’re certain Apple is depending on it the 3G phone to help meet its 10 million unit goal for this year.



So: The only real question, for now: How many will it ship right away? Three million, says Asian tech site, digitimes, citing a Chinese-language daily. Said daily reports that Chinese manufacturer, Foxconn says it will produce 25 million units over the life of the phone, and will have 3 million ready for launch. True? Who knows. But someone has to make these things. So why not Foxconn?

