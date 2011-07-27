Rules To Become A Sales Star And Eventually End Up As A 2nd String QB

Sales tips any level of business development professional can utilise if they can live with sitting on the bench in a few years.



There are certain “sales boundaries” that separate the average business development professional from the future executive level sales professional who easily eclipses the six-figure mark in salary and who enjoys the benefits that the other board members and executives of the company have become accustomed to.

First, to truly become a great sales professional and business development representative, upon selling to any particular company must be able to envision the way that company is run and how the different contacts within that firm interact to come to what will be a crucial decision for that sales rep.

For instance, my firm recently had a client who was very corporate and upon signing on with the firm we spoke with four different individuals all of whom have different decision-making powers, though none of whom spoke with each other. This was quite hard as it became evident that internally there was some friction, but luckily we were able to decipher this and not waste our time by trying our best to put ourselves in the shoes of each individual at the firm and work the account from that angle.

In sales if there were such a thing as low hanging fruit, sales would be just as competitive to get into as private equity paying seven figures a year. Yes, there are companies here and there that immediately sign on with a firm, however what many salespeople perceive to be low hanging fruit become accounts that, among other hindrances are frozen because the CFO does not want to foot the bill and / or the CEO takes the sales professional’s time in the same manner as if they were a $5 million account.

There is little correlation between size of company and ease of deal closing. If there was a direct correlation, sales professionals would consistently poach smaller companies as sales professionals such as myself enjoy quick money – that’s why we love commission.

The truth of the matter about small companies and selling into them is that you may not get the bureaucratic you know what, but you can get a CEO that makes a fortune 100 bureaucracy look like a pink sand vacation in the Bahamas.

Finally, when it comes time to grow other sales professionals, it becomes a sad truth, yet joyous occasion when you do so correctly. The reason it is joyous or should I say reasons is that the sales professional or business owner can sit back and watch others drive revenue for the firm. It is joyous to have a little less work in the sales arena until you realise that your employees are surpassing you in skill set which becomes quite depressing.

Regardless, as a sales professional you owe it to those under you to make them better than you and, once you do so you get to write articles about sales as if you no longer could throw the curveball, and you become the pitching coach.

