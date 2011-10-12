11 Rules To Follow When You Hook Up With A Coworker

A surprising 54% of workers have had a “romantic encounter” with someone in the office, according to our latest survey of 1,500 Business Insider readers.



“It’s kind of the natural evolution of the bond you’ve already made in the workplace,” says Stephanie Losee, co-author of Office Mate: Your Employee Handbook for Romance on the Job.

Since you have a 50/50 chance of this happening to you, it’s important to be prepared.

Here are some tips from Losee and a few other sources on how to manage hooking up with or dating someone in the office.

