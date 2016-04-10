10 etiquette mistakes no one should ever make at a dinner party

Dinner party etiquette, like most etiquette rules, is often lost or misunderstood.

Which — we think — is a shame, since it’s so vitally important to all involved. After all, no one wants to make a fool of themselves.

Dinner parties also aren’t just social occasions, as a boss or client may hold one unexpectedly and request your attendance on short notice.

Don’t panic — it’s a lot easier than it may seem to play the part.

Here are 10 things you must avoid doing if you’re going to any kind of dinner party.

Not responding to an invite until the last minute. Shutterstock Not responding until the last minute says, 'I was waiting for something better to come up, but since there isn't anything, I guess I can go.' Don't send that message -- if you're not already busy, say yes immediately. Show up empty-handed. Oli Scarff / Getty Images Even if nothing is said, it is expected when showing up to someone's house for an event that you not come empty-handed. A bottle of wine will almost certainly do the trick, no matter the occasion. Show up underdressed. Shutterstock Don't think that just because you're among friends you can ignore the dress code. Show respect for the event's hosts and look the part expected of you. Fail to place your napkin your lap. Stuart Wilson/Getty Images As soon as you sit down, your dinner napkin immediately goes on your lap. It is to be used to clean your fingers and your mouth, but never your nose. When finished, leave it on the table, to the left of your empty plate. Not introducing any guests you brought to partygoers who may not know them. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images If you're bringing an unknown guest into the fold, you need to introduce them to all of your friends and acquaintances. Not doing so will make everyone uncomfortable, and put the onus on either the guest to introduce themselves or the other party guests to go out of their way -- either way can be an awkward situation. Placing your phone on the table. Shutterstock Even if it's not your intent, a phone on the table sends a clear message: 'Whatever call or text I'm waiting for is more important than giving you my undivided attention.' If you don't care to send that message, put your phone in your pocket. Using the wrong utensils, cups, or plates. Sarah Keayes/Getty Images Remember these rules when dining at a table, out or otherwise: Utensils are used from the outside in. Your cups go on the right side. Your bread plate goes on your left side. Sure, this may seem unfair to lefties -- but these are just the rules. Otherwise, knowing which item is whose can get pretty confusing. Gesticulate with cutlery in hand. Wikimedia Commons Don't jab a knife at someone just to get your point across. Not only is it rude but, done wildly enough, it can even be dangerous. Salting food before tasting it. Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images When someone makes you food, you should assume that it tastes good -- until proven otherwise. So don't assume it needs more salt than is already on or in it, no matter how much you love sodium. Taste it first. Commenting on the food in anything but a positive way. via Food52 A dinner party is not the time for constructive criticism. If you like the food -- great, give a good review from the bottom of the heart. If not, say nothing more about it, eat as much as you can stomach, and politely wait for the next course.

