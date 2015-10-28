Rugby World Cup final tickets going for $57,000 in the UK

Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty.

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham between New Zealand and Australia are selling for up to £26,550 ($AU 56,352) on online ticket markets in the UK.

Two Category A seats on Viagogo are selling for £20,000 ($AU 42,465) as of this morning and yesterday ticket prices were a whopping £26,550 ($AU 56,352) on StubHub – an online market place owned by eBay.

StubHub no longer has tickets available at that price but they’re still reaching a staggering £17,700 ($AU 37,584) on their site for Category A tickets, £11,210 ($AU 23,803) for Category B seats and they still had more than 1,500 tickets left for the final by this morning.

Ticketbis.net had tickets available as high as £17,000 ($AU 36097), with prices starting at £527 ($AU 1,119), and Liverugbytickets are selling Category A seats with a “CLEAR VIEW” for £4,726.25 ($AU 10,036).

The lowest prices for online markets in the UK are Category D seats – available from as low as £330 ($AU 700) on Viagogo, £566.40 ($AU 1,202) on StubHub and £565.25 ($AU 1,200) on Liverugbytickets.

One Category D ticket is available on Viagogo for the extraordinary price of £10,000 ($AU 21,218) on Viagogo.

The tournament’s official ticketing website has Category A tickets still available at £715 ($AU 1,517) and Category B seats are going for £515 ($AU 1,093).

The Rugby World Cup officially became the most expensive sporting event in history before it had started, with the average price for a normal ticket costing £104 ($AU 220).

Football’s World Cup in Brazil last year had an average price of £94.40 ($AU 200) per seat and ticket prices for the 2012 London Olympics cost an average £87.48 ($AU 185).

This article was originally published on Stuff.co.nz. See the original article here.

