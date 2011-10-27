This Photo Tells You Everything You Need To Know About The Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup was last weekend, and the New Zealand All Blacks took home the championship.



Boston.com put together an awesome photo essay, including this intense shot of France’s Jean Baptiste Poux, showing the passion from both the players and the fans at the Rugby World Cup.

Take a look at all the photos over at Boston.com >>>

Photo: AP Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.