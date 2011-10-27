This Photo Tells You Everything You Need To Know About The Rugby World Cup

Leah Goldman

The Rugby World Cup was last weekend, and the New Zealand All Blacks took home the championship.

Boston.com put together an awesome photo essay, including this intense shot of France’s Jean Baptiste Poux, showing the passion from both the players and the fans at the Rugby World Cup.

Take a look at all the photos over at Boston.com >>>

rugby world cup

Photo: AP Images

