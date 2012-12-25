Rugby Social Media Chief Was Fired For Cursing Out Facebook Fans

If you want to keep your job as a company’s social media chief, you probably shouldn’t go around insulting and cussing out said company’s Facebook fans on your not-so-private profile.



Holleh Nowrouz, a 26-year-old who ran the social media for the struggling Sale Shark rugby team, learned this obvious lesson the hard way after posting on her own personal Facebook:

“Oh, the joys of managing a sport club’s social media when we’ve lost the last seven Premiership home games. To the Sale Sharks fans who comment about the club needing to spend less time blogging and tweeting and more time coaching, the staff who create content for the website and social media platforms are not the same members of staff who coach the team. You absolute f—wits.”

Although the rant was posted in October, a fan noticed it and placed it on the team’s page last week. The British team fired Nowrouz shortly after discovering the post.

Employees need to learn that their Facebook identities will be used against them in the workplace.

A staff member for the social media agency working on the Montana Tourism account was recently fired for writing “F this job” on the state’s Facebook page instead of her own.

She wrote: “F this job. I just want to live in Whitefish with my future husband. Leaving Bozeman for good tomorrow. I love you with all my heart and you are not leaving me. Never. Thanks for the good times MercuryCSC!”

