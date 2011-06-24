Rugby Player Faces A Ban For Using Steroids... On His Mustache

Photo: Flickr/jimmyweee

Japanese rugby player Ryohei Yamanaka will miss the upcoming World Cup and may face a two-year ban from the sport after failing a performance enhancing drug test.The culprit? A hair growth cream that he used on his mustache.



The cream apparently contains a banned steroid that he was unaware of.

Yamanaka was ashamed that such a mistake could cost him and his team, but was quick to point out that the hair growth cream was not for his head.



