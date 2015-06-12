Rugby league player Ben Ross suffers horrific injury armwrestling Wendell Sailor on The Footy Show

Look away now. Picture: YouTube/Channel Nine

Former Queensland prop Ben Ross suffered a gruesome injury while arm-wrestling Wendell Sailor on the NRL Footy Show last night.

It looked like the Dragons, Cronulla, Penrith and South Sydney forward either popped his bicep muscle off the bone, or the arm actually broke.

The incident, which was televised, came as Ross engaged for his second armwrestle with Sailor after losing an opening bout.

Just five seconds in, a sickening “pop” can be heard as Ross’s arm collapses.

Then, chaos. (WARNING: It’s a little graphic, and there’s swearing.)

https://youtu.be/AAdmDZKNHMs

