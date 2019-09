New Zealand’s rugby team, The All Blacks, perform this traditional war dance in front of the other team before they start a match.



It’s intense, it’s awesome, and it gets you seriously pumped for rugby. The Haka starts at about 4:25:



Here’s another video of the All Blacks and the Tonga both performing:

