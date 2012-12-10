Law Office Says Don't Expect Jobs Any Time Soon Since Obama Was Reelected

As if the legal industry jobs market weren’t bad enough, a Wisconsin lawyer is refusing to hire anyone because President Barack Obama won the election.



Check out the rejection letter a disgruntled tipster sent Above The Law. The rejected tipster had reportedly responded to a Craigslist ad the solo lawyer placed for an associate a few days before the election.

Photo: courtesy of Above The Law

Head over to ATL for a full analysis of the letter and what it means for aspiring lawyers

