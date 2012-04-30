VELVET ROPE RETAIL: Why Rue La La Is So Addictive For Women

Photo: Rue La La Spring Campaign

Rue La La is the second-largest flash sales site in the world. In 2011, the site saw dramatic growth and had close to $300 million in sales.In 2011, spending on flash sales on sites like Gilt (the biggest) and ideeli increased by 21 per cent, according to American Express Business Insights. While significant, that is a long way off the 92 per cent gain that flash sales had in 2010. Based on the numbers, some analysts believe that flash sites are past their peak.



But down in the trenches of shopping, it seems like these sites have never been more popular. Every day, in thousands of offices all over the country, stacks of boxes from Rue La La pile up as anxious female staffers abandon their cubicles to search the mail room.

Although the Boston-based Rue La La laid off 11 per cent of its 500-employee workforce in January, it expects similar sales growth in 2012.

Rue La La’s confidence, no doubt, comes from the knowledge that the site has gained an almost obsessive following amongst women.

