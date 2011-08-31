Rudy's Still Thinking About A Presidential Run

Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City Mayor and failed 2008 presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani is thinking about giving it another go.”I’m going to sit down and talk it over with Judith, wake up one morning and have a decision,” Giuliani told The Associated Press. “Part if it will be how the other candidates perform and whether I have confidence one of them can beat President Obama. I’m not sure of it yet.”



Giuliani added if he was to run he would focus his campaign around New Hampshire — an early state he skipped over in 2008 that already hosts a crowded field of GOP contenders. His Florida-centric strategy in 2008 was an embarrassing failure for a candidate who led national polls early in the campaign.

“I wouldn’t de-emphasise (national security) but right now you have to talk about what people are concerned about, and what they’re concerned about is the economy,” Giuliani said. “I do have the economic credentials. I ran one of the most complicated economies in the United States and one that was in terrible trouble. And I turned it around.”

He added that he would make his decision in late September, though he has not begun the process of building an organisation nationally or in the early states.

Former New York Gov. George Pataki was similarly flirting with a presidential run, though he decided last week not to pursue one.

Giuliani polls at about 8.3 per cent nationally among Republican presidential candidates, according to the RealClearPolitics average, well behind front-runner Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and even 2.3 points behind former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

