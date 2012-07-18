America's Sexiest Classic Barbershop Just Got Itself A New York City Location

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

What do you get when you combine a simple shave and a haircut with hoteliers known for their meticulous attention to detail and eye for design?The stylish and incredibly hip Rudy’s Barbershop — a company known for everything from its perfect haircuts to sponsoring local community groups, like L.A. bicycle gang, the Chubby Boob Nerd Crew.



Founded by the owners of The Ace Hotel, one of New York City’s premier restaurant and nightlife establishments, Rudy’s is known on the west coast (L.A., Portland, and Seattle) for combining a classic, relaxing barbershop experience with a modern, creative identity all its own.

A New York City location just opened up next to The Ace Hotel in Gramercy last month, and the retail space above it opened yesterday afternoon.

We took a tour to see if the space was as cool, and the experience as transcendental as some have said. See for yourself.

