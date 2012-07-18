America's Sexiest Classic Barbershop Just Got Itself A New York City Location

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
What do you get when you combine a simple shave and a haircut with hoteliers known for their meticulous attention to detail and eye for design?The stylish and incredibly hip Rudy’s Barbershop — a company known for everything from its perfect haircuts to sponsoring local community groups, like L.A. bicycle gang, the Chubby Boob Nerd Crew.
Founded by the owners of The Ace Hotel, one of New York City’s premier restaurant and nightlife establishments, Rudy’s is known on the west coast (L.A., Portland, and Seattle) for combining a classic, relaxing barbershop experience with a modern, creative identity all its own.
A New York City location just opened up next to The Ace Hotel in Gramercy last month, and the retail space above it opened yesterday afternoon.
We took a tour to see if the space was as cool, and the experience as transcendental as some have said. See for yourself.
Normally, the barbershop (which also serves women) is inside a hotel, but since The Ace is in a land marked building, that was impossible this time around.
That just gave designers room to give the shop more of its own character though, this brass door is from an old NYC high rise.
Inside, you get the same sense of New York vintage design mixed with the tradition of a classic barbershop.
Some stylists relocated to NYC from other Rudy's locations, new hires had to undergo a special training program.
But Rudy's isn't just known for cutting hair — this stylist is wearing a t-shirt from an event they sponsored for an LA bicycle gang called the Chubby Boob Nerd Crew.
Converting their shop was a boost for the community in itself, it was rubble before they spruced it up. This nook here used to be an elevator shaft.
Now the elevator's in the back courtyard. Rudy's plans to restore both the elevator and the courtyard for community use.
To furnish the shop, designers reclaimed furniture from across the city (these cabinets came from an old lab in Brooklyn).
Upstairs, there's a retail space that Rudy's plans to use as a pop up space for partners (among other things)
