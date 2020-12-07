Rudy Giuliani celebrated a recent Michigan ruling as a 'big win' for Trump's election team. It was actually about a local marijuana measure.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan.

Rudy Giuliani said a ruling in a Michigan court on Friday was a “big win” for Trump’s election team even though it wasn’t about the presidential contest but about a local marijuana measure instead.

A judge in Antrim County ordered for ballots to be preserved from 22 tabulation machines after a voter alleges that they were damaged during a recount and led to a village marijuana proposal winning by a single vote, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines,” Giuliani tweeted on Friday.

Trump actually beat Biden in Antrim County by nearly 4,000 votes even though Biden won the whole state by more than 156,000 votes.

Rudy Giuliani hailed a ruling in a Michigan court on Friday as a “big win” for Trump’s election team â€” except it wasn’t about the presidential contest but about a local marijuana measure instead.

A judge in Antrim County, Michigan ordered for ballots to be reviewed and preserved from 22 tabulation machines after a marijuana proposal narrowly won by a single vote, the Detroit Free Press reported on Friday.

The order came after a voter had complained that the ballots were damaged during a recount causing the proposal to shift from a tie vote to passing by one vote.

Documents relating to the order were released on Saturday by the State Court Administrative Office, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The voter also alleges broader fraud in the Antrim election saying the “tabulators were compromised” and claiming that votes from Republican candidates were switched to Democratic ones, although this was not cited in the order.

The allegations come even though Trump beat Biden in Antrim County by nearly 4,000 votes.

Taking to Twitter Giuliani, who is Trump’s personal attorney, used the ruling to claim a win for the president’s campaign team, writing on Friday: “BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines.”

“This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happpened all over the state,” Giuliani added.

BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS. Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines. This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden. Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned all over the state. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2020

Trump has suffered a series of courtroom setbacks in Michigan and other battleground states as the president attempts to overturn the election results.

Earlier this week, the Michigan Court of Appeals shut down an appeal by the Trump campaign challenging the state’s election results, The Hill reported.

Despite President-elect Joe Biden’s election win last month, the president has refused to formally concede and is reportedly avoiding his official duties to put his entire focus into pursuing his baseless claims that the election was rigged.

Biden won the state of Michigan by 156,643 votes â€” a margin of 2.8 percentage points â€” over Trump, according to Decision Desk HQ and Business Insider.

Business Insider reached out to Giuliani to comment on the Michigan ruling but did not hear back in time for publication.

