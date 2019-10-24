Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani is looking for a new lawyer, report says, after abruptly parting ways with his last one in the middle of the Ukraine scandal

Reuters Rudy Giuliani watching as President Donald Trump introduced the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the White House on July 9, 2018.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is still on the lookout for a defence attorney of his own, sources told CNN on Wednesday.

Giuliani is reportedly under investigation by New York federal prosecutors for his business dealings and political activity in Ukraine.

Giuliani parted company with his previous attorney, Jon Sale, two weeks ago. At the time, he had just refused to comply with a congressional subpoena from House Democrats investigating claims that Trump committed impeachable offences in his dealings with Ukraine.

Giuliani parted ways with his previous attorney, Jon Sale, two weeks ago after refusing to comply with a subpoena from House Democrats investigating whether Trump should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Giuliani parted ways with his previous attorney, Jon Sale, two weeks ago after refusing to comply with a subpoena from House Democrats investigating whether Trump should be impeached for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

At the time, Giuliani told Politico that he was no longer retaining Sale’s services because Sale had done what he had hired him for in responding to the congressional subpoena.

Citing three sources, CNN said Giuliani was seeking another defence attorney as he faced scrutiny on even more fronts.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are investigating his activities in Ukraine, and the FBI is looking to determine whether his activities constitute a counterintelligence threat.

The New York Times reported that Giuliani was under investigation after his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, businessmen from Florida born in former Soviet states, were arrested earlier in October on campaign-finance charges.

Soon after, CNN reported that there was a counterintelligence aspect to the investigation.

Parnas and Fruman are accused by prosecutors of illegally sending foreign money to a pro-Trump PAC and to the campaigns of Republican candidates. In a court appearance Wednesday, the pair denied the charges.

Giuliani would not directly comment to CNN on whether he was hiring or had hired an attorney. In a tweet Wednesday night, Giuliani defended his activities as Trump’s lawyer.

Giuliani had worked with the pair to investigate unsubstantiated accusations that Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in corruption in Ukraine.

They also worked on a groundless conspiracy theory that Ukraine secretly interfered in the 2016 election to help secure a Democratic victory and then pinned the blame on Russia.

The Democratic impeachment investigation focuses on complaints that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election conspiracy theory.

