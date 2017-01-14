Security experts are tearing apart Rudy Giuliani's website after Trump picked him to be his cyber chief

President-elect Trump thinks Rudy Giuliani will help make us more secure, but maybe he should start by fixing his own website. After Giuliani was picked as Trump’s top cyber security adviser, security experts immediately pointed out all of the basic vulnerabilities in the website of Giuliani’s cyber security consulting film.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.