'It just didn't work out': Rudy Giuliani denies Trump forgot about him in cabinet selection process

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani denied on Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump forgot about him and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie when appointing key members of the incoming administration.

“He didn’t forget about us. He offered me some cabinet positions, which I’m very, very thankful for, but it just didn’t work out in terms of my private life,” Giuliani told Fox News during an interview.

Giuliani reiterated that Trump offered him other cabinet positions, but explained why the only job he was interested in was secretary of state.

“It just didn’t work out.” Rudy Giuliani denies that he and Gov. Christie were forgotten by President-elect Trump when making Cabinet picks pic.twitter.com/q8TSyUdsdv

— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) December 21, 2016

“He offered me jobs that probably at different points in my life I would have taken in a minute. I’ve got a big law firm, I’ve got a big consulting firm, I am extremely busy, and at 72-years-old, there was only one challenge I felt that was left for me. The others wouldn’t have been a challenge.”

The former mayor was an early frontrunner for secretary of state, partially because of his longtime support for Trump and vocal defence of the president-elect during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But Giuliani’s financial ties to several foreign governments, as well as his open campaigning for the job, helped push Trump towards current nominee, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson.

For his part, Christie was also reportedly offered jobs including head of the Department of Homeland Security and US ambassador to Italy, but he turned them down. But the governor didn’t receive the nod for attorney general, a post he actively sought.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.