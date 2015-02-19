Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani says Obama 'doesn't love America'

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to officers at the First Precinct New York City police station in lower Manhattan as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) looks on in New York, May 5, 2011.

At a private dinner in midtown Manhattan, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused President Barack Obama of not loving America, Politico reports.

Giuliani was speaking to a group including Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and conservative business executives.

“I do not believe, and I know this is a horrible thing to say, but I do not believe that the president loves America,” Giuliani said, according to Politico. “He doesn’t love you. And he doesn’t love me. He wasn’t brought up the way you were brought up and I was brought up through love of this country.”

He then went on to say that he would endorse Walker if he were the Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential election. Giuliani said that he is looking for a presidential candidate who can express that “with all our flaws [America is] the most exceptional country in the world.”

Giuliani has made comments like this before. In a speech last week, he said that Obama doesn’t fight for his country.

He also criticised Obama recently over what Giuliani called “propoganda” that makes people “hate the police,” according to The Hill.

NOW WATCH: 11 Facts That Show How Different Russia Is From The Rest Of The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.