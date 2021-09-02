Rudy Giuliani was pranked on Cameo and tricked into praising journalists and human rights activists who investigated his former client

Rudy Giuliani’s venture into making cash off Cameo hit a snag this week when he unwittingly praised journalists and activists who pursued his client, Derwick Associates. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani’s venture into making money on Cameo has hit a snag.

The former Trump attorney was tricked into praising journalists and activists who investigated his former client, Derwick Associates.

Giuliani’s Cameos now cost $US400 ($AU541), up from the $US199 ($AU269) price previously advertised on August 11.

Former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was tricked into praising journalists and activists that pursued and investigated Derwick Associates, a former client of Giuliani’s.

The New York Intelligencer first reported on a video that shows the city’s former mayor giving a Cameo shout out to journalists and human rights activists who once investigated one of his clients. Giuliani has been hawking videos on the Cameo platform since mid-August. One video now costs $US400 ($AU541), up from the initial price of $US199 ($AU269) advertised when he first started offering his services.

In the Cameo video posted this week, Giuliani appears to read out a merry greeting to “Angus, Cesar, Orlando, Alek, Thor, (and) Otto” in a greeting “from the staff of Derwick Associates.” Derwick Associates is an energy company that Giuliani is known to have represented when it faced allegations of money laundering and bribery in Florida.

“This is Rudy Giuliani, and the message they want me to deliver is: The employees and the field staff of Derwick Associates want to thank you for your honesty and devotion, that you have fought for them for years and that, um, you’re very, very exceptionally dedicated,” Giuliani said.

The list of people Giuliani included in his Cameo shoutout likely refers to the following men, who were all involved in investigating or pursuing Derwick Associates. This includes Angus Berwick, an investigative journalist at Reuters, and independent investigative journalists Cesar Batiz, Orlando Avendaño, and Alek Boyd.

Also named in the Giuliani Cameo greeting was Thor Halvorssen, an anti-corruption activist who sued Derwick Associates in 2014, and Otto Reich, Ronald Reagan’s ambassador to Venezuela, who also sued Derwick Associates in 2015.

Giuliani, however, seemed none the wiser and readily listed their names, marveling at how “nice” the message was.

“I really wish somebody would send me a message like that! I think you can be very, very proud of it. It sounds like it comes from the heart, and it comes from having done very hard work,” Giuliani said. “I wish I knew more about it, I could say more, but that’s the message they gave me to deliver to you. And, again, I congratulate you on having done such fine work for the people that appreciate you so much!”

Giuliani’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on what his screening process is for his Cameo videos.

It is currently unclear who commissioned the video, but a user called “Angus” posted a review in mock praise of Giuliani on the lawyer’s Cameo page, which read: “5 stars! So incredibly grateful to Rudy Giuliani for so artlessly agreeing to praise the warriors in the Derwick Associates case. It’s unreal and fantastic that a seasoned prosecutor and anti-corruption advocate praises the individuals who stood against the misdeeds of the Derwick founders.”

“Those mentioned in the message will forever find amusement that the personal lawyer of POTUS and lawyer for Betancourt gave them a shout out,” the review added.

Halvorssen told the New York Intelligencer that the video Giuliani made was “hilarious, pitiful, surreal, and illustrative of his moral rot.”

Meanwhile, Avendaño also expressed his amusement at Giuliani’s praise.