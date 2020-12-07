Trump announces that Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former mayor of New York City was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Centre, according to The New York Times.

Giuliani has made a string of public appearances in recent days as the face of Trump’s legal effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He participated in several Republican events in Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona that featured few masks and little social distancing.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, also recently tested positive for COVID-19, and overall, more than three dozen people in Trump’s orbit, including the president himself, received positive diagnoses.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani’s condition is unclear, but The New York Times reported on Sunday afternoon that he was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Centre.

The former New York mayor has made a string of public appearances in recent days as the face of Trump’s faltering legal efforts to nullify the 2020 election results. Giuliani participated in multiple Republican events in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, which primarily featured Trump lawyers and GOP officials making vague and unspecified allegations of widespread voter fraud and election-rigging.

The events, which the GOP described as “hearings,” featured few masks and little social distancing. Giuliani was often seen mask-less while interacting with others and sitting inches away from another Trump campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis, who was also not wearing a face covering.

oh hell. He didn’t wear a mask around so many people when he testified at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday. Including how many Republican state lawmakers that didn’t have masks? https://t.co/VwzAK6oaEk pic.twitter.com/ODyLP28Rnw — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) December 6, 2020

Giuliani spoke *for hours* without a mask on during Wednesday's legislative hearing in Michigan. At one point, he asked a witness sitting next to him to take off her mask (she did not). https://t.co/up9OqdsNC9 https://t.co/n4v8Pd3Zbx pic.twitter.com/rWayOYocZc — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) December 6, 2020

Giuliani was also at a Trump legal team news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters last month. He made headlines when he was seen at the presser with hair dye trickling down his face as he coughed and blew his nose into a handkerchief, which he then used to wipe his face.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, also tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Overall, according to New York Magazine, more than three dozen people in the president’s orbit have tested positive for the virus, including Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, chief of staff Mark Meadows, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior advisor Stephen Miller and his wife Katie, senior counselor to the president Hope Hicks, several members of the White House staff and press corps, and more.

The US currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any country in the world, with more than 14 million confirmed cases and nearly 282,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

