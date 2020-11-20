Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

Rudy Giuliani called for someone to “cut the head off” the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News.

Giuliani told host Sean Hannity that the party had been “hijacked by Clinton” and was “corrupt,” before urging action to be taken against them.

He claimed, without evidence, that an election company in Germany told Biden’s campaign to “come up with a lot more ballots” during the presidential election.

Host Sean Hannity ended the segment as Giuliani was trying to make another point, before insisting that he was not trying to cut him off.

The interview came as Giuliani took part in a bizarre press conference during which he repeated unfounded conspiracy theories while what appeared to be hair dye ran down his face.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Thursday, Giuliani claimed, without evidence, that an election company in Germany had told Biden’s campaign to “come up with a lot more ballots” in the early stages of the presidential election and suggested that the Democrats had stolen “probably about two million votes.”

Giuliani then said: “These people want to destroy us. They’re very, very bad people. They’re not ordinary Democrats.

“There are wonderful Democrats in this country. They may disagree with you and me, you know them.

“Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it’s gone more corrupt, and more corrupt, and more corrupt.

He then added “Somebody’s got to cut the head off,” while making a throat-slitting gesture.

Hannity brought the interview to an end as Giuliani, who is spearheading the Trump campaign’s effort to overturn his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, interjected: “yeah but I”.

Hannity then insisted that “I’m not trying to cut you off,” before moving on to the next segment.

Even Hannity seems bewildered by Giuliani's insane conspiracy theory about how the election fraud that took down Trump was purportedly orchestrated from Frankfurt, Germany pic.twitter.com/Kqf6FAvske — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2020

The interview came on the same day as Giuliani took part in a bizarre press conference on Thursday, in which he repeated the Trump campaign’s baseless claim that widespread voter fraud and tampering had cost him this month’s presidential election.

What appeared to be hair dye dripped down Giuliani’s face during the event. As he spoke an unseen individual operating the GOP’s feed of the event could be heard saying: “You see f—ing Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?”

Rudy’s hair dye fiasco up there with Nixon sweating pic.twitter.com/FANQH4XtZ3 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 19, 2020

