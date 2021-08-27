Rudy Giuliani says the FBI wants his text messages and emails dating back to 1995

Rudy Giuliani. AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Rudy Giuliani told NBC New York the FBI wants his emails and texts going back to 1995.

He falsely claimed that the federal investigation into him is “as unconstitutional as you can get.”

“I will beat them because I’ve done nothing wrong and they have become distorted, unethical and even illegal prosecutors,” he added.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani says the FBI wants to obtain his emails and text messages dating back to 1995.

“This is as unconstitutional as you can get,” Giuliani told NBC New York in an interview published on Friday. “Investigate my life, even my time as mayor for some crime, or something they can distort into a crime.”

He’s also furious that federal agents raided his New York home and office in April, though he claims they haven’t been able to unlock his cell phone.

“I don’t think they’ve been able to get into it, which is why they won’t give it back,” Giuliani told NBC New York. “If they were nicer to me, I’d help them. But they’re not nice. They’ve been investigating me for two and a half years, and I’ve been offering to go there and explain anything they wanted.”

The former mayor and US attorney also told NBC that he thinks those investigating him are “destroying equal justice,” adding, “I will beat them because I’ve done nothing wrong and they have become distorted, unethical and even illegal prosecutors.”

Since 2019, the Manhattan US attorney’s office has been investigating whether Giuliani violated foreign lobbying laws through his work in Ukraine. Specifically, prosecutors are examining whether Giuliani’s campaign to obtain dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter was carried out solely in his capacity as Trump’s lawyer or whether he was also working on behalf of foreign interests who believed they would benefit from Trump’s reelection.

Joseph Bondy, a lawyer for Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, told a judge in May that investigators had “sought and seized a variety of undisclosed materials from multiple individuals.” The materials included Giuliani’s iCloud and email accounts; the iCloud and email accounts of Giuliani’s associate Victoria Toensing; an email account believed to belong to Yuriy Lutsenko, Ukraine’s former prosecutor general; email and iCloud accounts believed to belong to Roman Nasirov, the former head of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service; and the iPad and iPhone of Alexander Levin, a pro-Trump Ukrainian businessman.

Bondy’s letter also said prosecutors had seized “historical and prospective cell site information” related to Giuliani and Toensing; electronic devices belonging to Giuliani and his company, Giuliani Partners LLC; and Toensing’s iPhone.

A few days earlier, Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello also revealed that prosecutors had worried Giuliani would destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses if he knew he was under federal investigation.

According to Costello’s letter, prosecutors wrote that “there is reason to believe that notification of the existence of this warrant will result in destruction of or tampering with evidence, and/or tamping with potential witnesses, or otherwise will seriously jeopardize an ongoing investigation.”