Rudy Giuliani Used To Slam Romney As A Flip-Flopper, But Now He Is Thrilled To Endorse Him

Rudy Giuliani finally fell in line and endorsed Mitt Romney on Monday morning, and the Romney campaign trumped up his endorsement with a sterling press release. That’s a little strange, considering that multiple times Giuliani went beyond reluctance in straying away from an endorsement of Romney.



In December, Giuliani made the morning talk-show rounds and basically endorsed Newt Gingrich for president. He even said that Gingrich was the “stronger” of the two candidates.

“My gut tells me right now as I look at it that Gingrich might actually be the stronger candidate, because I think he can make a broader connection than Mitt Romney to those Reagan Democrats.”

The Obama re-election campaign is probably already at work with that video clip.

Even before that, though, Giuliani slammed Romney all the way back in December.

“I ran against him in ’07, ’08,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I have never seen a guy – and I’ve run in a lot of elections, supported a lot of people, opposed them – never seen a guy change his positions on so many things, so fast, on a dime.”

Oh, man. How will the Obama campaign use that one? Why, maybe we should ask Rudy Giuliani what the Obama camp will do with it:

“And I can go on and on. ..Now what will Barack Obama do to that? What Barack Obama will do to that is: ‘This is a man without a core, this is a man without substance, this is a man that will say anything to become president of the United States.’ I think that is a great vulnerability.”

OY.

Today, though, Rudy Giuliani is “proud” to support this Mitt Romney. Who said what about flip-flopping on a dime? From the Romney camp’s press release:

“When I look at where we are as a nation and the challenges we face, I am convinced that Mitt Romney will provide a clear contrast to President Obama. … With his plan to create more jobs, reduce our debt, and scale back the size of government, America will be back on the road to prosperity. I’m proud to support Mitt Romney and encourage all those who worry about our country’s future to do the same.”

WATCH Giuliani pretty much endorse Gingrich in December:



