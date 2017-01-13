Trump taps Rudy Giuliani as cybersecurity adviser

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani will have a spot in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration after all.

Trump’s transition team announced Thursday that Giuliani, will serve as a cybersecurity adviser in an informal capacity to Trump, The Washington Post reported.

“This is a rapidly evolving field both as to intrusions and solutions and it is critically important to get timely information from all sources,” the transition team said in a statement.

“Mr. Giuliani was asked to initiate this process because of his long and very successful government career in law enforcement and his now sixteen years of work providing security solutions in the private sector,” the statement continued.

As part of his role, Giuliani will assist with meetings between Trump and corporate executives regarding cybersecurity issues.

The announcement drew scepticism from critics who questioned Giuliani’s expertise in cybersecurity.

According to The New York Times, Giuliani has spent the last 16 years in private security and heads the security consulting firm, Giuliani Partners.

Giuliani’s new post may be a challenging one as cybersecurity has been a hot button topic since intelligence officials found that Russia organised an election-related cyberattacks that aimed to damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and catapult Trump to the presidency.

The former New York City mayor, who was a vocal supporter of Trump and served on his transition team, was once a top contender for a spot as secretary of state.

After questions arose about Giuliani’s financial ties to foreign governments, Giuliani took himself out of the running and Trump selected former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for the secretary of state role instead.

In an interview with Fox and Friends last month, Giuliani denied being forgotten by Trump and said he was offered other cabinet positions but “it just didn’t work out in terms of my private life.”

