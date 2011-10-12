Rudy Giuliani Confirms What Everyone Already Knew — He's Not Running For President

Rudy Giuliani

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani confirms the obvious — he is not running for president this year.After a failed bid in 2008, that had him embarrassingly putting all of his chips on winning the Florida primary, Giuliani has flirted with another campaign.



He put those rumours to rest on Tuesday, quoted by POLITICO’s Maggie Haberman as telling the Long Island Association that “if it’s too late for Chris Christie, it’s too late for me.”

He is last potential late-entrant to the Republican primary field with the name recognition to stand a chance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.