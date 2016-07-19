Rudy Giuliani brings down the house with fiery Republican convention speech

In a night that was partially billed as an introduction to Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani may have stolen the spotlight.

Addressing the crowd in Cleveland on Monday, Giuliani delivered an impassioned defence of police officers that repeatedly brought the Republican convention hall to its feet.

“We know the risk you’re taking out there tonight protecting us — black, white, Latino. Of every race, every colour, every creed, every sexual orientation. When they come to save your life, they don’t ask if you’re black or white. They just come to save you!” Giuliani exclaimed.

The former mayor touched on many major red-meat conservative themes, claiming that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was not trustworthy enough to be president.

In particular, Giuliani criticised President Barack Obama’s refusal to use the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism,” a term which the Obama administration fears could create the illusion of a religious war between the West and Islam.

“For the purposes of the media, I did not say all of Islam. I did not say most of Islam. I said Islamic extremist terrorism. You know who you are! And we’re coming to get you!” Giuliani said to thundering applause.

A high-profile prosecutor before his tenure as mayor, Giuliani has partially maintained notoriety for his aggressive defence of police officers during interviews on cable television.

Following a shooting of five police officers in Dallas earlier this month, the mayor sparked controversy when he claimed in an interview on “Face The Nation” that the phrase black lives matter is “inherently racist.”

“Black lives matter, white lives matter, Asian lives matter, Hispanic lives matter — that’s anti-American, and it’s racist,” Giuliani said.

