Rudy Giuliani slams Beyoncé's VMAs performance: It was 'a shame'

One of the highlights from the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night was the performance by Beyoncé, who did a medley of songs from her epic visual album “Lemonade,” which included a tribute to mothers of African-Americans killed by police officers.

But the performance didn’t impress former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

When asked about Beyoncé’s VMAs performance by the hosts of Fox News morning show “Fox and Friends,” Giuliani said that he thought the display was “a shame.”

He elaborated: “You’re asking the wrong person because I had five uncles who were police officers, two cousins who were, and one who died in the line of duty. I ran the largest and best police department in the world, the New York City Police Department, and I saved more black lives than any of those people you saw on stage by reducing crime, particularly homicide by 75 per cent, of which maybe four or five thousand were African-American young people who are alive today because of the policies I put in effect that weren’t in effect for 35 years.”

Beyoncé, who won eight Moonmen on Sunday including album of the year for “Lemonade,” has been vocal about recent police shootings. The album was in part a commentary on police violence against young black men.

