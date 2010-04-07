Rudy Giuliani And Arianna Huffington Duke It Out On MSNBC

Mediaite alerts us to today’s media brawl: Former New York City Governor Rudy Giuliani blasted Arianna Huffington on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, calling her “the worst offender” of personal attacks.



The jab ended a battle between Giuliani and the media queen that included Huffington accusing the former governor of being a “man who spent $50 million in the presidential race and got one delegate.”

Interestingly, it was host Joe Scarborough who fired back at Huffington.

“You ran for Governor in California,” he said, “and it was a complete flop.”

Despite the “flop,” Huffington seems to be doing alright.

Her start-up news Web site, the Huffington Post, recently topped 40 million monthly unique visitors.

Missed this morning’s action? Check out part of the heated debated below:



