LeBron James threw down the dunk of the year so far yesterday against the Bulls.



But Nuggets guard Rudy Fernandez one-upped him by throwing down the ridiculous last-second tip-in of the year so far against the Clippers.

Great volleyball skills from Rudy. Here’s the video:

And the LeBron jam, for comparison:

