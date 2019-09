Bitter NBA fans, you may want to look away.



Here’s the Portland Trail Blazers Real Madrid’s Rudy Fernandez hitting a ridiculous three-point shot in a Spanish league game.

Somewhere, Marv Albert is watching this clip on continuous repeat exclaiming “Yes! And the foul!”

(video via @AlexKennedyNBA)

